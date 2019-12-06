DMK district secretaries meeting on December 8

CHENNAI: With the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) announcing the schedule for rural local body polls in 27 districts, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has called for a meeting of its party district secretaries on December 8.

Besides the party’s district secretaries, party MPs and MLAs are to take part in the meeting scheduled to take place at a hotel in T. Nagar in Chennai at 5 pm on December 8. DMK president M.K. Stalin would chair the meeting.

The agenda of the meeting is to discuss the upcoming local body polls, a party release issued by DMK general secretary K. Anbazhagan said on Friday.