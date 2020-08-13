DMK dismisses MLA Ku.Ka. Selvam from party

Chennai

13 August 2020 13:15 IST

In a statement, party president M.K. Stalin said that the reply sent by Mr. Selvam to the show-cause notice issued to him asking why he should not be expelled from the DMK, was not satisfactory

The DMK on Thursday dismissed Thousand Lights MLA Ku.Ka. Selvam from primary membership of the party. Mr. Selvam was earlier suspended from the party after he met BJP national president J. P. Nadda in Delhi recently.

In a statement, party president M.K. Stalin said that the reply sent by Mr. Selvam to the show-cause notice issued to him asking why he should not be expelled from the DMK, was not satisfactory. He was already removed from the post of the office secretary of the party headquarters and from the high-level executive committee.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Selvam had fallen out with the party leadership over their denial to him, of the Chennai-Central district secretary post.