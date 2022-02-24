DMK did not win local bodies poll in a democratic way: Edappadi K. Palaniswami

AIADMK co-coordinator accuses the ruling party of indulging in malpractice

The DMK has not won the urban local bodies’ polls in a democratic manner, AIADMK co-coordinator and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Thursday.

Talking to reporters after meeting former Minister D. Jayakumar, who is at the Puzhal Central Prison near here, Mr. Palaniswami accused the ruling party of having indulged in distributing ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 and gifts to voters, besides having taken the help of “goondas and rowdies.” He termed the State Election Commission a “handmaiden” of the ruling party and complained that the police had “cooperated” with the commission.

To a question whether his party would represent the matter to Governor R.N. Ravi, the AIADMK co-coordinator replied that this being a legal matter, his party would approach the High Court.

Blaming the government for seeking to “stifle” the voice of democracy, he also pulled up the government for having arrested Mr. Jayakumar, who, according to the former Chief Minister, had only handed over a person, who attempted to indulge in bogus voting.

Mr. Palaniswami was accompanied by former Ministers S.P. Velumani, P. Benjamin and V. Moorthy when he met Mr. Jayakumar.

Meanwhile, in a statement, AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam referred to the reported observations of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri against his party and said the Congress had no moral right to talk about the AIADMK, as it had been “riding piggyback.”

Mr. Alagiri should stop criticising the AIADMK and, instead, take steps for rescuing the Congress which was “sinking” and try to contest in elections on its own. Mr. Panneerselvam expressed confidence that his party would register a resounding success in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.