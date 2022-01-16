DMK did not plan to set up medical colleges in T.N.: OPS

‘Stalin not inclined to acknowledge role of AIADMK govt.’

AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam questioned Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s observation that the 2006-11 DMK regime had plans to set up medical colleges in the backward districts of the State.

In a statement issued on Friday, he asserted that the then Government had not done any planning for the medical colleges, despite sharing power then at the Centre with the Congress. Only three colleges were opened in Villupuram, Thiruvarur and Dharmapuri.

“If the DMK leader [M. Karunanidhi who was the Chief Minister then] had wanted, there would have been medical colleges in all the districts but that did not happen,” the AIADMK leader said, adding that it was “ridiculous” on the part of Mr. Stalin to say that with the opening of 11 medical colleges recently, Karunanidhi’s “dream” had been realised, as he was not inclined to acknowledge the role of the the previous AIADMK government in getting the colleges established.

Mr. Panneerselvam said that the DMK had been a part of the Central Government for 17 years and had “remained silent” over many matters, including State autonomy, declining share of Central taxes and setting up a medical college in every district.

In a joint statement issued on Saturday, the party coordinator and co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami called upon their party members to strive for the early establishment of a “golden rule” as envisioned by M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa.