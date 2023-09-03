DMK did not fulfil poll promises: Anbumani Ramdoss

September 03, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - SALEM

The DMK did not fulfil its many election promises, and the DMK government did not give importance to farmer-related issues. If barrages are constructed in the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers for every five km, nearly 50 TMC of water will be saved, Pattali Makkal Katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss said on Sunday.

Talking to reporters at Edappadi here, Dr. Ramadoss also said the State government should increase the procurement of milk through Aavin from the current 12%. It should announce total prohibition either immediately or in phases. The Chief Minister should give importance to curbing sale of ganja in the State.

“We do not need Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited while the globe is changing towards alternative ways of generating electricity. NLCIL allegedly destroys the environment and the Cuddalore district, which is the fourth district in Tamil Nadu in paddy cultivation. The Chief Minister is not giving an answer on this issue,” he said.

Regarding issues related to Periyar University, Dr. Ramadoss said the Vice-Chancellor of Periyar University should be removed. He is not acting like a Vice-Chancellor, he said and added the university is not a marriage hall to be rented out and earn revenue.

