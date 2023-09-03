HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK did not fulfil poll promises: Anbumani Ramdoss

September 03, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

The DMK did not fulfil its many election promises, and the DMK government did not give importance to farmer-related issues. If barrages are constructed in the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers for every five km, nearly 50 TMC of water will be saved, Pattali Makkal Katchi president Anbumani Ramadoss said on Sunday.

Talking to reporters at Edappadi here, Dr. Ramadoss also said the State government should increase the procurement of milk through Aavin from the current 12%. It should announce total prohibition either immediately or in phases. The Chief Minister should give importance to curbing sale of ganja in the State.

“We do not need Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited while the globe is changing towards alternative ways of generating electricity. NLCIL allegedly destroys the environment and the Cuddalore district, which is the fourth district in Tamil Nadu in paddy cultivation. The Chief Minister is not giving an answer on this issue,” he said.

Regarding issues related to Periyar University, Dr. Ramadoss said the Vice-Chancellor of Periyar University should be removed. He is not acting like a Vice-Chancellor, he said and added the university is not a marriage hall to be rented out and earn revenue.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.