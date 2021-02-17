DMK demonstration against LPG price hike on February 22

CHENNAI

17 February 2021 14:45 IST

The price hike has affected all sections of society, DMK president M.K. Stalin said in a statement

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday announced a demonstration in all district headquarters on February 22 to condemn the steep hike in the price of LPG cylinders, and to urge the Centre to bring down the excise duty on petroleum products.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Tamil Nadu [on Sunday last], has given a shocking gift to the people of the country. The price of a cylinder was increased by ₹50 twice in December 2020 and by ₹75 twice in February this year. It is highly condemnable,” he said in a statement.

Advertising

Advertising

Pointing out that the hike had affected all sections of the society, Mr. Stalin said if the ₹20 lakh crore excise duty imposed on petroleum products was one of the reasons for the hike, the increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT) announced by the State government had also contributed to the increase in the price.

He said even though the price of crude oil had come down by 50% in the international market, the BJP government had not extended its benefit to the people of the country. “On the contrary it imposed ₹39,000 crore as excise duty on petroleum products during the COVID-19 pandemic. But it is also not clear where the money has gone,” he alleged.

The DMK leader said the prices of petrol and diesel would come down drastically if the Centre reduced the excise duty. “But the Petroleum Minister has ruled out any plans to reduce excise duty. The BJP government does not have any concern for the sufferings of the people,” he charged.