Tamil Nadu

DMK demands transparency in purchase of medical kit

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday said Tamil Nadu should take a cue from Chhattisgarh and release the details on the purchase of coronavirus testing equipment.

“Chhattisgarh Minister has revealed the details on how many equipment purchased and the price relative to the cost in the market. While the country is fighting to save lives, the administration should have transparency,” he tweeted.

