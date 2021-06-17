Tamil Nadu

DMK demands separate bypolls to three RS seats

CHENNAI, 09/09/2020: Newly elected DMK party General Secretary Durai Murugan (right) and Treasurer T. R.Baalu at a DMK party General Body Meeting in Anna Arrivalayam on Wednesday.  

DMK Parliamentary party leader T.R. Baalu on Wednesday urged the Election Commission of India to conduct separate byelections to the three Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu without further delay.

The vacancies have been caused by the death of AIADMK member A. Mohammedjan and the election of two other members R. Vaithilingam and K.P. Munusamy to the State Assembly in the 2021 election.

“The delay impedes Tamil Nadu from being adequately represented in the Rajya Sabha, and goes against the spirit of democracy and goals enshrined in the Constitution,” Mr. Baalu said in his letter sent to the Election Commission of India.

The DMK leader added that as the three vacancies arose on three different dates, with the seats having different tenures left, the seats should therefore be regarded as three separate vacancies.


