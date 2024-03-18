DMK demands recall of T.N. Governor for refusing to administer oath to ex-Minister K. Ponmudy

March 18, 2024 04:49 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

DMK Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson, in a social media post, said the Governor’s refusal to accede to the CM’s request even after the Supreme Court stayed Mr. Ponmudy’s conviction, amounted to “subversion of the rule of law” and was a “clear act of contempt of Court”

In a social media post, DMK Rajya Sabha MP P. Wilson, wrote about the Governor refusing to appoint DMK leader K. Ponmudy as a Minister, despite his being reinstated as a legislator in the light of the Supreme Court’s interim injunction. The Governor’s refusal to accede to the CM’s request amounted to “subversion of the rule of law” and violation of Article 164 (1) of the Constitution, Mr. Wilson contended. This was a “clear act of contempt of Court since the Court suspended the conviction for the sole reason that it should not operate as a disqualification.”

When the conviction order of the High Court was suspended by the Supreme Court , it meant that the “order is non-existent in the eyes of law”, Mr Wilson contended and added that the Governor’s interpretation “cannot be a mere ignorance of law but wilful and wanton violation of the order of the SC for which the Governor must be prosecuted for contempt.”

As for the Governor’s observation that Mr. Ponmudy’s conviction in a disproportionate assets case has only been “suspended, not set aside”, Mr. Wilson argued: “This is an absurd interpretation and is an affront to the Supreme Court’s order. The Governor is bound by the orders of the Supreme Court of India under Article 142 & 144 of the Constitution.”

“When he [Governor] has stooped to the levels of wilfully violating orders of the Supreme Court of India, desecrating the Constitutional provisions, and ignoring the rule of law, he is not fit to hold the post any longer,” Mr. Wilson said. The Governor was proving to be a “repeat offender” and was acting with “scant regard to the Constitution”, he alleged.

It was well settled that a Governor cannot decide to as who should be a Minister on moral grounds or any other grounds, Mr. Wilson said and pointed out that this sole prerogative lay with the Chief Minister of a State.

“The Governor’s confrontation with the Government is unsurprising since he is acting as the de facto President of the T.N.’s BJP unit and has a proclivity to seek media attention, but by his current action he has committed gross constitutional impropriety and contempt of Court. He is seeking to run a parallel government from the Raj Bhavan because the BJP can never set foot in Fort St. George,” Mr. Wilson added.

