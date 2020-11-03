DMK demands floor price for vegetables

CHENNAI

03 November 2020 01:17 IST

Party chief faults Centre’s farm laws for the hike

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to take a cue from the Kerala government and fix the floor price for vegetables to prevent increase in the prices of essential commodities.

“If he does not do it, the DMK will fix the floor price once elected to power [after the 2021 Assembly election],” he said in a statement.

Alleging that the farm legislation enacted by the BJP government at the Centre had resulted in an increase in the price of essential commodities, Mr.Stalin said the Indian market had been forced to import potatoes.

“Enactment of these laws has created an artificial crisis in the market since hoarders have bought vegetables from farmers for cheaper rates. The role of the middleman has to be blamed for the price hike,” he said.

Pointing out that Uzhavar Santhai’s (famers’ shandies) were created during the DMK regime to ensure a fair price for farmers, Mr. Stalin said they had become ineffective during the AIADMK rule.

Mr. Stalin said the Chief Minister should fix a floor price like the Kerala government, which was 20% above the product cost.