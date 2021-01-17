DMK demands action against poster distributors

DMK organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi on Saturday demanded action against those who had put up posters with offensive content against party youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin and women members of his family.

In a complaint to Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner, he alleged the ruling AIADMK had been targeting the actor-politician since he had earned the goodwill of the people through his Statewide tour.

“On January 14, posters were put up in the name of South Chennai, North Chennai (East) across the city. The posters have featured his family members who have nothing to do with politics,” Mr. Bharathi said.

He said Mr. Udhayanidhi was ready to face any criticism politically, but targeting his family members had caused them agony.

“Under the Indian Press Act, the name of the printer and publisher should be on the posters. But the details are missing on these posters,” he alleged.