DMK demands action against commentator

The DMK has filed a complaint with the City Police Commissioner demanding action against “social commentator and author” Maridhas, alleging that he has been publishing false news against the party on social media.

DMK MP R.S. Bharathi also brought to the attention of the Commissioner the video, ‘Should the DMK be banned’, released by Mr. Maridhas in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370, and said the content was entirely baseless, false and intended to create public mischief.

“It is evident from a cursory watching of the video that Mr. Maridhas primarily intends to disturb public tranquillity and promote enmity and incite hatred between religious groups, namely Muslims and non-Muslims,” Mr. Bharathi said.

Recalling Mr. Maridhas’s statement that the “DMK’s stand on Article 370 is in support of the terrorist organisations such as Hizbul Mujahideen and Laskar-e-Taiba and the DMK has taken money from Pakistan,” he said they were no more than rumours.

Mr. Bharathi said the DMK’s support for the people of Kashmir for their fundamental rights like free speech and assembly, representative democracy and protection from unlawful arrest was wilfully misconstrued by Mr. Maridhas as support for terrorists.

He also demanded an investigation into the money collected by Mr. Maridhas.