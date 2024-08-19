GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DMK delayed commissioning of Athikadavu–Avinashi project by two-and-a-half years: Palaniswami

Published - August 19, 2024 12:14 am IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the inauguration of the memorial to former MLA and farmers’ leader N.S. Palanisamy at Nathagoundenpalayam near Palladam in Tiruppur.

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami at the inauguration of the memorial to former MLA and farmers’ leader N.S. Palanisamy at Nathagoundenpalayam near Palladam in Tiruppur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Sunday said that the DMK government delayed the launch of the Athikadavu – Avinashi project by two-and-a-half years.

According to him, the project was withering for over 60 years and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa announced its implementation in the run-up to the 2016 Assembly election.

Stalin inaugurates Athikadavu-Avinashi project

“I fulfilled the promise when I became the Chief Minister. The work commenced with an allotment of ₹1,653 crore. About 90% of the work was completed by 2019. The DMK that came to power [in 2021] could have completed the remaining 10% of the work in six months. Since it was an AIADMK project, they put it on hold. Now, with no other option left, they have inaugurated it,” he said after inaugurating a memorial to former MLA and farmers’ leader N.S. Palanisamy at Nathagoundenpalayam near Palladam in Tiruppur district.

Accusing the DMK of delaying the Cauvery-Vaigai-Gundar project, Mr. Palaniswami said it was the AIADMK government that gave drought relief to farmers, and introduced schemes for their welfare.

N.S.P. Vetri, working president of Tamil Nadu Farmers Association (non-political), said Mr. Palaniswami was the right person to inaugurate the memorial to his father as the man who started the works of Athikadavu-Avinashi project and declared Cauvery Delta region as a protected special agriculture zone.

