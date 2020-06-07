Tamil Nadu

DMK decides to continue stir against Minister

DMK president M.K. Stalin headed a meeting with party workers in Coimbatore District through videoconferencing after which it was decided to hold a slew of protests against Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, which the party alleged was behind the filing of false cases against its cadre.

According to a release, DMK leaders in Coimbatore K.M. Dhandapani, P. R. Arulmozhi, Girirajan, Wilson, NR Elango, MLA N. Karthik, C.R. Ramachandran and M. Muthusamy participated in the meeting.

On June 5, the party organised a protest in Coimbatore alleging that the Minister was behind the arrest of DMK men who questioned his corrupt practices, mismanagement of the municipal administration and water supply department. Despite following physical distancing norms, the police booked cases and arrested the cadre at the behest of the Minister, the party alleged.

Velumani’s charge

Reacting to Mr. Stalin’s statement, Mr. Velumani charged that the DMK president was indulging in politicking unable to stomach the growth and the rising popularity of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Referring to the protest by the DMK, Mr. Velumani said more than 50 DMK cadre tried to stop the police from doing their duty. The DMK local leaders were protesting to remain in their party posts by garnering the attention of their leader, he said. “Instead of condemning his party’s unruly elements and goondas, Mr. Stalin is trying to blame me out of political ill-will against me and to divert the people’s attention from his mistakes,” the Minister said.

