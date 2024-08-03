ADVERTISEMENT

DMK criticises Edappadi Palaniswami’s statement welcoming SC verdict on Arunthathiyars reservation

Published - August 03, 2024 11:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The DMK on Saturday criticised AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami’s statement welcoming the Supreme Court verdict upholding the Tamil Nadu Arunthathiyars Reservation Act, 2009, to provide the Arunthathiyars reservation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a joint statement, party’s deputy general secretary Anthiyur P. Selvaraj and Mathiventhan, State Vice President - DMK Adidravidar Welfare Committee, questioned Mr. Palaniswami’s newfound affection towards the Arunthathiyar community.

They pointed out that when the DMK government, under the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, brought in the proposal for Arunthathiyars reservation in 2008, AIADMK’s former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had opposed it and stated that only the Centre has the power to decide on the reservation.

Mr. Palaniswami’s statement is full of contradictions. The AIADMK had caused hurdles and now he is taking credit for the Supreme Court verdict. Arunthathiyars community would not accept it, the DMK statement said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US