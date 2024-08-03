DMK criticises Edappadi Palaniswami’s statement welcoming SC verdict on Arunthathiyars reservation

The DMK on Saturday criticised AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami’s statement welcoming the Supreme Court verdict upholding the Tamil Nadu Arunthathiyars Reservation Act, 2009, to provide the Arunthathiyars reservation.

In a joint statement, party’s deputy general secretary Anthiyur P. Selvaraj and Mathiventhan, State Vice President - DMK Adidravidar Welfare Committee, questioned Mr. Palaniswami’s newfound affection towards the Arunthathiyar community.

They pointed out that when the DMK government, under the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, brought in the proposal for Arunthathiyars reservation in 2008, AIADMK’s former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had opposed it and stated that only the Centre has the power to decide on the reservation.

Mr. Palaniswami’s statement is full of contradictions. The AIADMK had caused hurdles and now he is taking credit for the Supreme Court verdict. Arunthathiyars community would not accept it, the DMK statement said.