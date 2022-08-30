DMK creating hurdles for itself in second airport project: Annamalai

‘There is lack of planning and transparency on the govt.’s part’

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 30, 2022 20:38 IST

K. Annamalai | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

The DMK government in Tamil Nadu is creating hurdles for itself in implementing the ₹20,000-crore second airport project due to its lack of planning and transparency and should take steps to ensure that the project is implemented with the people’s support and environment clearance, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai said on Tuesday.

Mr. Annamalai said environment clearance and all other statutory clearances should be obtained for the project. Even though the Aviation Ministry had given its approval, an environment impact assessment needed to be done for the project, he added.

“Due to the lack of planning and transparency, the project is facing protests from residents and environment activists as this place is a wetland. The government, due to its failure to plan properly, is creating hurdles for itself,” he said.

Mr. Annamalai said the government’s contention that it would provide compensation of three times of the market value to those who are affected was being looked at doubtfully by those in Parandur “as the DMK’s promise of providing 2 acres of agricultural land in the 2016 manifesto to every family has not yet been fulfilled even after six years.”

He said the DMK government should also consider the site proposed by the AIADMK government for the airport.

Mr. Annamalai also demanded that the DMK clarify its stand on the Chennai-Salem expressway as Highways Minister E.V. Velu seemed to be in favour of the project, going against the party’s long-standing opposition to the project.

“The DMK at different stages opposed the project. Mr. Stalin as Leader of Opposition said at no point in time would they allow the project to be implemented. It is there in their election manifesto as well. Even during his first meeting with the Prime Minister after taking over as Chief Minister, he said this should not be allowed. But now, Mr. Velu is making statements that is contradictory to this,” he said.

