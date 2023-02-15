DMK councillor in Krishnagiri arrested for murder of armed forces man

February 15, 2023 03:20 pm | Updated 03:29 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A DMK councillor of the Nagojanahalli town panchayat in Krishnagiri district was arrested on Wednesday, for the murder of a 30-year-old man belonging to the armed forces, after the latter succumbed to injuries inflicted by the councillor and his men, in an altercation near Velampatti in Pochampally, that took place on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the accused A. Chinnasamy, is the DMK councillor for ward 1 of the Nagojanahalli town panchayat. On Tuesday night, Chinnasamy, along with some of his accomplices, attacked the victim M. Prabhakaran, after an argument. Chinnasamy had been abusing Prabhakaran’s wife for doing laundry with water from the town panchayat’s Sintex tank. Prabhakaran, along with his brother Prabhu (29) defended his wife, which led to the argument, according to the police.

Slighted by this, Chinnasamy along with his men attacked Prabhakaran, inflicting grievous injuries on him. Prabhakaran was admitted to a private hospital in Hosur, where he succumbed late on Tuesday night.

When contacted, the police inspector of Pochampally said the case was altered from section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) to section 302 of the IPC, for murder. As of Wednesday afternoon, six persons have been arrested. Among the accused is Guru Suryamoorthy, an Armed Reserve policeman posted in Chennai.

“We are investigating at present,” the inspector said.