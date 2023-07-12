DMK councillor, husband and daughter found dead in their home in Rasipuram

July 12, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - NAMAKKAL

A DMK woman councillor, of ward 13 of the Rasipuram Municipality in Namakkal district, her husband, and their daughter, allegedly died by suicide at their home on Wednesday.

The three were identified as A. Devipriya, 46, her husband Arunlal, 53, and their daughter Monisha, 18, residents of Bommi Street in Rasipuram. The couple’s elder daughter is working in Bengaluru.

Police said on Wednesday morning, neighbours found that the front door of the councillor’s house had not opened for a long time, and knocked on the door. Since there was no response, they opened a window and found the three dead, and informed the Rasipuram police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police broke open the door and sent the bodies to the Government Hospital in Rasipuram.

Preliminary inquiries by the police revealed that Arunlal was running a jewellery shop in Rasipuram and was unable to repay borrowed money. Police said that only after a detailed inquiry, would the cause of the death be known.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT