DMK councillor, husband and daughter die by suicide in Rasipuram

Police believe the three ended their lives, as the councillor’s husband, who ran a jewellery shop, was unable to repay a loan

July 12, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - NAMAKKAL 

The Hindu Bureau

A DMK woman councillor, of ward 13 of the Rasipuram Municipality in Namakkal district, her husband, and their daughter, allegedly died by suicide at their home on Wednesday. 

The three were identified as A. Devipriya, 46, her husband Arunlal, 53, and their daughter Monisha, 18, residents of Bommi Street in Rasipuram. The couple’s elder daughter is working in Bengaluru.

Police said on Wednesday morning, neighbours found that the front door of the councillor’s house had not opened for a long time, and knocked on the door. Since there was no response, they opened a window and found the three dead, and informed the Rasipuram police.

The police broke open the door and sent the bodies to the Government Hospital in Rasipuram.

Preliminary inquiries by the police revealed that Arunlal was running a jewellery shop in Rasipuram and was unable to repay borrowed money. Police said that only after a detailed inquiry, would the cause of the death be known. 

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)  

