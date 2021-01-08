Tamil NaduCHENNAI 08 January 2021 15:34 IST
Comments
DMK constitutes NRI welfare wing
Updated: 08 January 2021 15:34 IST
The DMK on Friday announced its decision to constitute an NRI (non-resident Indian) welfare wing of the party.
In a statement, party general secretary Duraimurugan said Mannargudi MLA T.R.B. Raaja had been appointed the secretary of the wing. Dharmapuri MP Senthilkumar and party minority wing deputy secretary M.M. Abduallah would function as deputy secretaries.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...