Tamil Nadu

DMK constitutes NRI welfare wing

The DMK on Friday announced its decision to constitute an NRI (non-resident Indian) welfare wing of the party.

In a statement, party general secretary Duraimurugan said Mannargudi MLA T.R.B. Raaja had been appointed the secretary of the wing. Dharmapuri MP Senthilkumar and party minority wing deputy secretary M.M. Abduallah would function as deputy secretaries.

