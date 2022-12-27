DMK, Congress follow dynastic and family politics, alleges Nadda in Coimbatore

December 27, 2022 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

There is no difference between the Congress party and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) since both follow “dynastic and family politics” with one being “Gandhi and sons” and the other being “Karunanidhi and sons”, charged Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J.P. Nadda, in Coimbatore on December 27.

Addressing a public meeting near Karamadai, Mr. Nadda contended, “Tamil Nadu is not in safe hands. DMK is a not regional party but a family party, and it has nothing to do with regional aspirations. BJP believes in Nation first, party next, and self last, but for DMK it is self first, party next, and Nation last.”

He also criticised the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and claimed that it aimed not to unite but to divide the country. “It was [former Prime Minister] Nehru who gave special provisions to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, but it was Mr. Modi’s government that abrogated and united it.”

He claimed Mr. Gandhi was standing beside people who chanted slogans “against India” and said “they should apologise to the people of this country. All they did was divide and rule and vote bank politics.”

Apart from containing the spread of COVID-19 by giving two doses of vaccine and a booster dose, the Central government led by Mr. Modi supplied vaccines to nearly 100 countries, of which 48 countries have received it free of cost, he said.

Describing the Central government as “proactive and pro-responsible” he said nearly 42,000 students who were stranded because of the Russia-Ukraine war were rescued. The Central government has been focusing on schemes for empowering women, youth, and farmers and introduced flagship schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat and among others which benefited many families, he said.

“BJP is the only party that believes in ‘sabka saath sabka vikas sabka vishwas sabka prayas’ and made a Dalit and a woman from the tribal community as the President of India.” He also hailed the Tamil language and culture and expressed confidence that BJP would win seats in the State in the 2024 parliamentary election. Union Minister L. Murugan, BJP State president K. Annamalai and other senior BJP leaders were present during the meeting.