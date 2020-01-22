Tamil Nadu

DMK-Congress alliance intact: Sanjay Dutt

All India Congress Committee secretary Sanjay Dutt on Tuesday said that the Congress and the DMK alliance was intact and it would continue beyond the next Assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchi, he maintained that there was absolutely no strain in the alliance between the parties. TNCC president K.S. Alagiri had recently met DMK president M.K. Stalin and the meeting had reaffirmed the alliance. Both parties would continue to work for the betterment of the people. The alliance would face the next State Assembly polls together to unseat the AIADMK from power.

Terming the AIADMK government a puppet of the BJP government at the Centre, Mr. Dutt said that it was unfortunate that the State government had been acting as per the whims and fancies of the Centre. The AIADMK government had largely become unpopular and the outcome of the recent rural local body polls had clearly established its unpopularity. The DMK alliance had garnered massive support in the election, he said.

Jan 22, 2020

