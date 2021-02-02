‘DMK, Cong. playing hide-and-seek over Rajiv case convicts’

Congress and DMK leaders were playing hide-and-seek over the release of the seven life convicts in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, said BJP national secretary H. Raja in Karaikudi on Tuesday.
He said the Congress was firm that the seven convicts should not be released whereas the DMK was in favour of their release. This exposed the confusion prevailing between the allies, he said.
Mr. Raja told journalists that it was the prerogative of the Governor to decide on their release. He was of the view that no one could interfere with the Governor’s powers and responsibilities.
The BJP leader said it was up to Sasikala, the aide of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, to play a political role again, and it was for the AIADMK leadership to decide on her reinduction into the party.
Mr. Raja claimed that it was the media that gave a hype that actor Rajnikanth would enter politics. The media was “upset” when that did not happen, but political parties and the actor’s fans had welcomed his decision, he added.
He charged that when some Hindu outfit leaders commented on minorities, the police arrested them, but those who made controversial remarks against Hindu deities were roaming freely.
