DMK complains to SEC again on delay in declaration of results

DMK MP and senior leader T.R. Baalu on Friday presented a petition to the State Election Commissioner seeking official declaration of local body results in certain wards where counting was over.

Even after the counting process was over, results were not declared in certain districts and in some they were wrongly declared, he told reporters.

In certain wards in Ramanathapuram district after the counting was over and where DMK candidates won, results were not officially declared, Mr. Baalu said.

In one ward in Karur while the total votes polled was 3,420, only 3,020 votes were counted and there were issues in Tiruvallur as well, he added.

“Despite our party president M.K. Stalin and other leaders complaining, I am not sure why the State Election Commission is not taking action. I don’t want to blame them, at the same time I can’t remain silent,” Mr. Baalu said.

He also said that he informed the State Election Commissioner quoting newspaper reports that people have lost trust in the State Election Commission and urged him to act in a fair manner.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri also met the State Election Commissioner and submitted a petition alleging about malpractices and urged him to take action against officials.

He alleged malpractices in Sivaganga and Pudukottai district and various other districts and said officials were acting in favour of the ruling party.

