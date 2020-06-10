DMK chief Stalin condoles J. Anbazhagan’s death, announces 3-day mourning

CHENNAI:

The MLA had a courage mixed with high esteem in carrying out any orders issued by the leadership and had the ability to put forth any views easily, says the party president

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said the death of his party colleague and three-time MLA J. Anbazhagan “felt like thunder and lightning striking at the same time” in his heart.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said his heart was still unwilling to accept the fact that his party colleague was no more. Mr. Anbazhagan had a courage mixed with high esteem in carrying out any orders issued by the party leadership and had the ability to put forth any views easily. “He was a true brother who worked very hard till his last breath,” Mr. Stalin said, adding that he would never forget him. “He was engaged in public welfare work during the pandemic due to which he fell ill. Even as I am trying to console myself at this huge loss, how will I console his family, friends and party colleagues,” Mr. Stalin asked, paying tributes to the late MLA.

He also announced that the party’s flag would fly at half mast for three days across all its party units and asked the cadres to postpone all party activities for the next three days as a mark of respect for Mr. Anbazhagan.

Shocked, says TNCC president

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri expressed his condolences and said he was shocked and saddened at the death of Mr. Anbazhagan. “He had the courage to speak whatever was in his heart. He was a trusted lieutenant of the party and stood steadfast even during trying times. Whatever work was assigned to him by the DMK, he would carry it out with utmost dedication. No one can be compared to him when it came to holding massive public rallies,” Mr. Alagiri said