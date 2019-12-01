DMK chief slams State Election Commission

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday alleged that the functioning of the State Election Commission lacked transparency and it failed to act on the demands on proper delimitation of local bodies before conducting the elections.

He told presspersons that the DMK had to approach the Supreme Court because the State Election Commission had not been responding to the demand on delimitation. “We went to court not to stop the elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, DMK organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi submitted a petition to the SEC and urged it to complete all formalities such as delimitation, reservation and rotation before notifying election.