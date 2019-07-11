Tamil Nadu

DMK chief seeks quashing of proceedings

more-in

DMK president M.K. Stalin filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday seeking quashing of proceedings pending before a lower court in Dindigul, following his remarks on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at an election campaign in Pallapatti.

In his petition, Mr. Stalin said that following a complaint by the Public Prosecutor, Dindigul, he was booked under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (Defamation).

He said that a complaint had been filed following the speech made at Pallapatti, Dindigul district, during poll campaign.

Refuting the charges against him, Mr. Stalin said that the complaint was made with a malicious motive and to seek vengeance against the DMK.

It was a case of political vendetta. Prima facie there was no case against him. He sought a quashing of all proceedings pending before the Principal Sessions Judge of Dindigul.

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
national politics
crime
Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 11, 2019 1:03:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/dmk-chief-seeks-quashing-of-proceedings/article28365061.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY