DMK chief seeks quashing of proceedings

DMK president M.K. Stalin filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday seeking quashing of proceedings pending before a lower court in Dindigul, following his remarks on Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami at an election campaign in Pallapatti.

In his petition, Mr. Stalin said that following a complaint by the Public Prosecutor, Dindigul, he was booked under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (Defamation).

He said that a complaint had been filed following the speech made at Pallapatti, Dindigul district, during poll campaign.

Refuting the charges against him, Mr. Stalin said that the complaint was made with a malicious motive and to seek vengeance against the DMK.

It was a case of political vendetta. Prima facie there was no case against him. He sought a quashing of all proceedings pending before the Principal Sessions Judge of Dindigul.