DMK chief questions lower cut-offs for economically weaker sections in civil services

Concept was introduced to undermine social justice: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday alleged that the 10% reservation for the economically weaker sections among the forward communities in the civil services examination had caused a great injustice to social justice.

In a statement issued in Chennai, he said candidates from the economically weaker sections among Forward Communities had cleared the preliminary examinations even though their cut-off score was 5.34 marks less than that for OBC candidates.

“In the main examination, the cut-off score for the economically weaker section was 696 while for OBCs it was 718. The SCs’ cut-off was 706 marks and for the STs 699 marks.

“In the interview, the cut-off for economically weaker section was 909 marks whereas for OBC candidates it was 925,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said though there were 927 vacancies, candidates had been announced only for 829 posts. “Others seats are being kept as reserve. Why are the names of those who are in the reserve list not released?

“Why are OBCs, STs and SCs not allowed to participate in the administrative structure of the country,” he asked.

He said the UPSC, known for its efficiency and credibility, was reduced to such a situation by the BJP government which was against social justice.

“It introduced the concept of an economically weaker section quota only to undermine social justice,” he said.

The DMK leader demanded a thorough inquiry into the examinations conducted by the UPSC.