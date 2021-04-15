DMK chief demands vaccines for all

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Wednesday made a strong case for COVID-19 vaccination for all, instead of covering just those aged over 45. He said vaccines for all were necessary as the infection was spreading like a forest fire.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin said he was pained by the BJP-led Central government’s decision to cover only a particular section of the population for vaccination, when the second wave of COVID-19 was severely affecting the country.

He said in Tamil Nadu alone, the number of those who had been infected by COVID-19 (active) had increased to 49,985, and on Tuesday alone, 6,984 persons had tested positive for the infection. “The disease is spreading fast in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram, Madurai, Tiruvallur, Tirunelveli and Tiruchi,” he said.

The BJP government is responsible for the second wave because it has exported 5.48 crore vaccines when the country is badly in need of them, he said. “The government has launched vaccine utsav only to divert the people’s attention from its failure. It has not come forward to take a decision to cover all under the vaccine programme,” Mr. Stalin said.

Pointing out that only 40.21 lakh people had been vaccinated — first dose for 35.77 lakh and second for 4.53 lakh — he wondered whether it would be adequate to arrest the spread of the virus.

Recalling the Health Secretary’s argument that doses had been supplied based on the usage, Mr. Stalin said if people would not come forward to vaccinate themselves, the government would be held responsible.

The DMK president urged the Centre to come out with a policy of vaccination for all and supply adequate doses to Tamil Nadu.