Tamil Nadu

DMK chief asks cadre to take up flood relief

more-in

DMK president M.K. Stalin has asked party cadre in the Nilgiris to take up relief work in the rain-hit areas.

In a statement, he charged the AIADMK government of inaction and lethargy despite warnings from the Meteorological Department that the southwest monsoon was getting severe.

The government should have taken preventive steps but remained aloof. “The people of the Nilgiris are suffering due to the attitude of the AIADMK government. People are undergoing severe hardship because of a non-functioning government, corrupt ministers, and an administration that is working without any direction,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said people should understand that although the AIADMK was in power, it was the DMK that provided basic necessities and relief during natural calamities and asked the cadre to ensure that the people’s sufferings were alleviated this time as well.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2019 12:52:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/dmk-chief-asks-cadre-to-take-up-flood-relief/article28970363.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY