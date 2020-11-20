DMK cannot protect its own MLA, how will it protect people, BJP leader L. Murugan asks

The BJP’s State president was referring to DMK MLA Poongothai Aladi Aruna being hospitalised

BJP State president L. Murugan on Friday claimed that the DMK is a party that humiliates women and questioned how the DMK could protect the people when it cannot protect its own MLA.

Participating in the party’s Vetrivel Yatra at Sampath Nagar -- despite the police not granting permission for it -- he alleged that DMK MLA Poongothai Aladi Aruna touched the feet of some party functionaries and sought an apology recently. “Even though they are party functionaries, how can we accept it,” he said and strongly condemned the incident. He claimed that there are reports that she attempted suicide and was hospitalised. “Till today, no action has been taken against the persons responsible for her decision nor has the DMK president M.K. Stalin condemned the incident or consoled her,” he said. “If the DMK comes to power, people cannot live freely,” he said.

Mr. Murugan said that Kanda Sasti Kavasam was first chanted by Baladevarayar at Arulmigu Subramania Swami temple in Chennimalai and lessons should be taught to Karuppar Koottam for denigrating it. “They should be booked under the National Security Act,” he demanded.

According to him, BJP functionaries and cadre served the people during COVID-19 lockdown and the Yatra is also to thank them. The BJP-led Central government is implementing various schemes for farmers and women in the State, he said and added that the party will decide the next government in the State after the 2021 Assembly elections. “Irrespective of hurdles, we will complete the Yatra at Tiruttani on December 7,” he added.

After the meeting, he, along with party State vice president Annamalai and cadres were detained by the police and lodged at a wedding hall.

Earlier he offered prayers at the Chennimalai temple and distributed a booklet, ‘Desiyam Kakka, Tamilagam Kakka,’ (To save nation, TN) to some local residents.