DMK candidates, Vaiko file nomination papers

While the AIADMK on Saturday named A. Mohammed John and N. Chandrasekaran its candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls, DMK candidates P. Wilson and M. Shanmugam, along with MDMK general secretary Vaiko, filed their nominations.

Mr. John served as the Backward Classes Minister in 2011, after he was elected from Ranipet.

Mr. Chandrasekaran is the secretary of the AIADMK’s Mettur city unit. Their nomination took many by surprise.

The DMK and MDMK candidates filed their papers before Tamil Nadu Assembly Secretary K. Srinivasan, in the presence of DMK president M.K. Stalin, treasurer Durai Murugan, DMK Parliamentary Party leader T.R. Baalu, deputy leader Kanimozhi, party MLAs and district secretaries.

The nominations will be taken up for scrutiny on July 9. If there is a contest among candidates, it will be held on July 18.

Vellore contest

Meanwhile, the AIADMK announced that A.C. Shanmugam of the New Justice Party will be the candidate from the Vellore Parliamentary constituency. He will take on T.M. Kadir Anand, son of Mr. Durai Murugan in the polls on August 5. The election to the constituency was cancelled after officials seized money allegedly meant for distribution to voters.

The AIADMK has allotted one Rajya Sabha seat to the PMK as per the seat-sharing agreement reached between the two parties ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The PMK has nominated former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss as its candidate and a decision to this effect was taken at a high-level committee meeting of the party, according to a release.