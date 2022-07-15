DMK candidates secure more posts in local bodies

They won nine of the 10 posts in urban local bodies that went for casual elections on July 9

DMK candidates secured nine of the 10 posts in urban local bodies and 16 of the 22 posts in rural local bodies, for which casual elections were held on July 9, Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) said on Thursday.

In urban local bodies, the DMK secured both the municipal corporation ward member posts, one municipality ward member post and six town panchayat ward member posts, and an independent candidate won a town panchayat ward member post, the TNSEC said. As for the rural local bodies, the DMK secured both the district panchayat ward member posts and 14 panchayat union ward member posts, and the Congress secured one panchayat union ward member post. Five independent candidates were elected panchayat union ward members.

A total of 473 candidates (including those elected unopposed), were elected to 473 vacancies, including 37 village panchayat president posts and 414 village panchayat ward member posts. Election to these 473 posts were not held on party lines.

Though the casual elections were notified for filling 12 posts in urban local bodies and 498 posts in rural local bodies, candidates in one and 292 vacancies in urban and rural bodies respectively, were eventually elected unopposed.

In view of a pending case, the election announced for a post in Periyakulam municipality was cancelled. Elections were not held for one post in urban and 25 posts in rural local bodies, as no one had filed nominations. On July 9, casual elections were held to fill 180 vacancies in urban local bodies, and 171 rural local bodies.