DMK candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

CHENNAI

28 September 2021 01:58 IST

Both DMK candidates fielded for the bypoll to the two Rajya Sabha seats — Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu and K.R.N. Rajeshkumar — were on Monday declared elected unopposed to the Council of States. The vacancies were earlier notified following the resignation of two AIADMK members K.P. Munusamy and R. Vaithilingam after their election to the 16th Legislative Assembly.

