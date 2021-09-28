Both DMK candidates fielded for the bypoll to the two Rajya Sabha seats — Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu and K.R.N. Rajeshkumar — were on Monday declared elected unopposed to the Council of States. The vacancies were earlier notified following the resignation of two AIADMK members K.P. Munusamy and R. Vaithilingam after their election to the 16th Legislative Assembly.
DMK candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
September 28, 2021 01:58 IST
Special Correspondent
CHENNAI,
September 28, 2021 01:58 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Sep 28, 2021 2:00:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/dmk-candidates-elected-unopposed-to-rajya-sabha/article36705105.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story