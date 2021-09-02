Tamil Nadu

DMK candidate set to be elected to RS

The DMK’s candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll to one seat in Tamil Nadu, M.M. Abdullah, is set to be declared elected unopposed to the Upper House, after nomination papers of three independent candidates were rejected.

In a release, the Returning Officer and Secretary, Assembly Secretariat, R. Srinivasan, said nomination papers of Mr. Abdullah had been accepted.

The papers of three independent candidates — N. Agni Sriramachandran, K. Padmarajan and K. Mathivanan — have been rejected. In case of a contest, the poll would have been held on September 13. But with the remaining candidates’ papers rejected, Mr. Abdullah is set to be declared elected.


