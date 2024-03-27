ADVERTISEMENT

DMK candidate for Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency files nomination in Ranipet

March 27, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - RANIPET

DMK MP D.M. Kathir Anand, BJP candidate A.C. Shanmugam and actor Mansoor Ali Khan are the prominent candidates in the fray for Vellore constituency and C.N. Annadurai for Tiruvannamalai parliamentary constituency

The Hindu Bureau

DMK MP S. Jagathrakshakan filing his nomination for Arakkonam Parliamentary constituency before Returning Officer S. Valarmathi at the Ranipet Collectorate on Wednesday. Minister for Handlooms and Textiles R. Gandhi is also seen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

DMK MP S. Jagathrakshakan filed his nomination for Arakkonam parliamentary constituency before Returning Officer S. Valarmathi at Ranipet Collectorate on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by Minister for Handlooms and Textiles and Ranipet MLA R. Gandhi and Anaicut (Vellore) MLA A.P. Nandakumar. Mr. Jagathrakshakan was among 44 candidates who have filed their nomination papers for Arakkonam constituency.

As Wednesday was the last day for filing nomination for the upcoming LS poll, 41 nomination papers were received for Arani parliamentary constituency; 49 for Tiruvannamalai constituency and 46 nomination for Vellore constituency.

Among the prominent candidates in the fray are DMK MP D.M. Kathir Anand, BJP candidate A.C. Shanmugam and actor Mansoor Ali Khan for Vellore constituency and C.N. Annadurai for Tiruvannamalai parliamentary constituency.

