DMK candidate for Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency files nomination in Ranipet

March 27, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - RANIPET

DMK MP S. Jagathrakshakan filed his nomination for Arakkonam parliamentary constituency before Returning Officer S. Valarmathi at Ranipet Collectorate on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by Minister for Handlooms and Textiles and Ranipet MLA R. Gandhi and Anaicut (Vellore) MLA A.P. Nandakumar. Mr. Jagathrakshakan was among 44 candidates who have filed their nomination papers for Arakkonam constituency.

As Wednesday was the last day for filing nomination for the upcoming LS poll, 41 nomination papers were received for Arani parliamentary constituency; 49 for Tiruvannamalai constituency and 46 nomination for Vellore constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the prominent candidates in the fray are DMK MP D.M. Kathir Anand, BJP candidate A.C. Shanmugam and actor Mansoor Ali Khan for Vellore constituency and C.N. Annadurai for Tiruvannamalai parliamentary constituency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.