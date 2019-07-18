DMK candidate files papers for Vellore Lok Sabha seat

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will clinch an emphatic win in Vellore, said DMK candidate D.M. Kathir Anand on Wednesday.

This was evident from the voters’ response during the campaign, he said.

Mr. Anand filed his nomination papers with the District Election Officer A. Shanmuga Sundram in the afternoon. Accompanied by DMK treasurer Durai Murugan, party MLAs P. Karthikeyan, R. Gandhi and leaders of alliance parties, Mr. Anand came to the Vellore Collectorate to file his nomination.

After filing his papers, Mr. Anand said he was sure that the DMK would secure a massive victory and all the electoral promises made by the party would be fulfilled.

He said that he would use DMK’s achievements in all these years and his familiarity with the people to help him garner more votes. Cancellation of postal department examinations was an achievement of 37 MPs who were in Parliament, he said.

DMK treasurer and Katpadi MLA, Durai Murugan said they would oppose the hydrocarbon projects implemented by Central Government agency.

He said protests were held to condemn efforts by the Centre to implement hydrocarbon projects and if the State Government allows this project they would be thrown out by the people.

With the filing of nominations set to conclude on Thursday, so far 33 candidates have entered the electoral fray in Vellore.

Today’s nominees include, DMK Kathir Anand’s wife K. Sangeetha, who filed her papers as a ‘dummy’ candidate for DMK.