DMK calls opposition parties to sign joint memorandum calling for dismissal of Tamil Nadu Governor 

The DMK has asked opposition parties to sign a common petition addressed to President of India Droupadi Murmu calling for immediate removal of Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi with a running battle between him and the state government over a host of issues.

DMK Lok Sabha MP T. R. Baalu has written a letter to all opposition parties, urging them to sign the joint memorandum seeking Mr. Ravi’s expulsion. The Congress has agreed to sign the memorandum, while the other opposition parties are yet to make their stand clear.

Speaking to The Hindu, Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said, “Governors who abide by their Constitutional role are now extinct species. Each one appointed since 2014 has been a disgrace and has danced to the tune of ‘hum do’ even before that tune has even been played.”

The DMK’s letter comes at a time of growing chorus against the office of Governor. The CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury addressing a press conference in Capital on Monday too had urged the like minded opposition parties to come together for a joint protest against the alleged “undemocratic and anti-Constitutional” acts of Governors.

In Kerala too, the Left front government is locked in a bitter and a very public fight with the Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja recently had called for abolishing the post of Governor calling it redundant in a Parliamentary democracy.