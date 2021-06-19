DMK calls meeting of legislators

CHENNAI

19 June 2021 00:07 IST

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has called a meeting of its legislators at Anna Arivalayam on June 21.

According to available information, the meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. DMK whip Govi. Chezhian has issued a statement in this regard.

The Assembly session is scheduled to commence at 10 a.m. on June 21 with the customary Governor’s Address.

The party has 133 legislators in the 234 member-strong Assembly.