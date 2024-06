Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M. K. Stalin will chair a meeting on Saturday, June 8, 2024, with the party’s newly-elected Lok Sabha MPs.

The meeting will be held at the party’s headquarters Anna Arivalayam, on Saturday evening, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said in a statement.

The DMK-led alliance won in all 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu and the lone constituency in Puducherry.

