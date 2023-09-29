DMK calls for a meeting of senior leaders on October 1

Gearing up for the Parliamentary elections next year, the DMK has called for a meeting of its district secretaries, observers, and senior leaders on October 1. Party’s general secretary Duraimurugan made an announcement in this regard.
September 29, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - CHENNAI
