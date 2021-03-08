Tamil Nadu

DMK cadre occupy walls

All major parties are yet to announce candidates for the Assembly election, but the DMK, the main Opposition, has already taken over most of the space on the walls in the district. The party has left space relating to names of the candidates blank, but has filled the remaining space with its party symbol and slogans on walls in several villages in Rishivandhiyam and Kallakurichi Assembly segments. Confident that the party will put up its own candidates after finalising sharing of seats with allies, the DMK cadre say they just have to fill in the names when the announcement is made.

