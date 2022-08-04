Tamil Nadu

DMK blaming Centre for its own incompetence, says Annamalai

K. Annamalai  | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI
Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 04, 2022 23:42 IST
Updated: August 04, 2022 23:42 IST

The DMK government is blaming the Central government on the issue of GST due to its own incompetence and failure to keep its election promises, charged State BJP president K. Annamalai on Thursday.

Responding to State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan’s statement that the Centre had the resources to cut taxes on fuel and there were inherent issues in the structure of the GST council, Mr. Annamalai contended that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had “exposed the lies” of the DMK government in her speech in Parliament.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said the DMK had promised to cut the price of petrol by ₹5, diesel by ₹4 and domestic LPG cylinders by ₹100 after coming to power but had only reduced the petrol price by ₹3, while the Central government cut the price of petrol by ₹14.50 and diesel by ₹17 without any prior announcement. He said the price of petrol in Tamil Nadu was higher than in Puducherry, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Further, Tamil Nadu had received grant-in-aid to the tune of ₹39,756 crore this year alone and several schemes from various departments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...