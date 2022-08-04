DMK blaming Centre for its own incompetence, says Annamalai

‘Party has failed to keep its election promises’

The DMK government is blaming the Central government on the issue of GST due to its own incompetence and failure to keep its election promises, charged State BJP president K. Annamalai on Thursday.

Responding to State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan’s statement that the Centre had the resources to cut taxes on fuel and there were inherent issues in the structure of the GST council, Mr. Annamalai contended that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had “exposed the lies” of the DMK government in her speech in Parliament.

He said the DMK had promised to cut the price of petrol by ₹5, diesel by ₹4 and domestic LPG cylinders by ₹100 after coming to power but had only reduced the petrol price by ₹3, while the Central government cut the price of petrol by ₹14.50 and diesel by ₹17 without any prior announcement. He said the price of petrol in Tamil Nadu was higher than in Puducherry, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Further, Tamil Nadu had received grant-in-aid to the tune of ₹39,756 crore this year alone and several schemes from various departments.