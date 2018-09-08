DMK-BJP nexus behind CBI searches: Thambi Durai

AIADMK propaganda secretary and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M. Thambi Durai on Friday claimed that the CBI searches at the residences of Health Minister C. Vijaya Baskar and DGP T.K. Rajendran in connection with the gutkha scam were directed by the BJP-led Central government at the behest of the DMK.

Mr. Thambi Durai alleged that DMK president M.K. Stalin may have requested the Centre to direct the CBI to conduct the searches on Wednesday last, coinciding with his elder brother M.K. Alagiri’s rally in Chennai, so that the latter’s event does not get much publicity.

Reviving ties

To substantiate his claim about the proximity between the two parties, he said the BJP high command had deputed a senior leader and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to participate in the condolence meeting organised by the DMK for its late leader M. Karunanidhi, when BJP president Amit Shah was unable to attend. According to him, these were just “rehearsals” to revive the old relationship between the two parties.

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday questioned why the CBI was yet to arrest Mr. Vijaya Baskar and Mr. Rajendran, though the agency had arrested five other accused in the case.

Pointing out that normally, action would be taken if, for instance, a constable was accused of graft, he said it was unacceptable that the government and the Governor were maintaining silence in the case of the Minister and the DGP.