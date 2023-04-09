DMK-BJP get into sloganeering slugfest at Prime Minister Modi’s event

April 09, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI

There was a virtual slogan-shouting slugfest between the cadre of the DMK and the BJP present at the venue in Pallavaram where Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a slew of infrastructure projects on Saturday.

The cadre of both parties tried to outdo each other in expressing their loyalty and commitment to their respective parties and leaders.

While the event's focus was the infrastructure projects implemented for the State by the Union government where the BJP is in power, the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the event meant that DMK cadre were also in attendance in large numbers.

An hour before the event began, the DMK workers seemed to be in almost equal numbers as the BJP cadres, if not higher.

Emotions ran high for a brief period in an enclosure for senior party leaders when BJP leader H. Raja entered it, shortly before the event began. The DMK members immediately started shouting slogans, hailing leaders of the Dravidian movement and the DMK. BJP members shouted back with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and slogans hailing the Prime Minister.

This slogan shouting in the enclosure soon spread across the venue with the police trying to pacify the cadre. After the sloganeering subsided to an extent, Mr. Raja moved to another enclosure for the leaders.

The rival sloganeering by the party cadres continued when the leaders came on stage. The slugfest ended when the DMK cadre left the venue after Mr. Stalin delivered his speech.